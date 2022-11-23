 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Chelsea ‘have no plans’ to sign Cristiano Ronaldo — report

By David Pasztor
Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly is said to be tempted still to sign Cristiano Ronaldo, especially as the 37-year-old legendary forward is now a free agent after engineering as disruptive an exit as possible at Manchester United, but fortunately it sounds like Chelsea still aren’t going to actually make the move.

According to the Telegraph’s Matt Law, “as of now, Chelsea have no plans to try to sign Cristiano Ronaldo” and are focusing on other targets. The “as of now” part is semi-concerning, but it’s probably just the standard margin of uncertainty when it comes to making any sort of claim in football.

Granted, linking Chelsea with any client of Jorge Mendes, especially Cristiano, will also remain an easy story to tell, and with probably some hint of truth given Boehly’s willingness to schmooze with the superagents. Just don’t have them take us to the cleaners, Todd!

Where Cristiano Ronaldo might land after the World Cup is anyone’s guess — MLS? Saudi Arabia? Portugal? Retirement? — but hopefully Chelsea’s intentions remain the same as now (even if he scores a few goals in Qatar).

