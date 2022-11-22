 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Manchester United sack Cristiano Ronaldo but Chelsea owner Todd Boehly still sees his ‘appeal’ — report

FFS

By David Pasztor
/ new
Portugal Training Session - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Photo by Christopher Lee/Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo has been sacked by Manchester United. They’re officially calling it an exit by “mutual agreement”, but we can all recognize a sacking when we see one after plenty of “mutual agreement” departures of Chelsea managers over the years.

(It’s “mutual” since there is no payoff or severence.)

United’s statement is barely longer than when Chelsea sacked Antonio Conte, underlining just how badly their relationship had deteriorated, with the 37-year-old’s interview with Piers Morgan last week the final straw.

“Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect.

“The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford, scoring 145 goals in 346 appearances, and wishes him and his family well for the future.

“Everyone at Manchester United remains focused on continuing the team’s progress under Erik ten Hag and working together to deliver success on the pitch.”

-Manchester United statement

That last line is perhaps most instructive about the situation, and is one that hopefully Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly is paying attention to and will heed before making some drastic and disastrous decision. He apparently still “sees the appeal” of the player who almost sabotaged United’s season.

Cristiano Ronaldo may be “free” now, but he will come at a very high cost. Boehly reportedly clashed with former head coach Thomas Tuchel over this idea in the summer, and while Graham Potter is said to share Tuchel’s sensibilities in this regard, he may not have the clout or the determination to oppose the owner, should he choose to meddle.

Listen to everyone else, Todd.

More From We Ain't Got No History

Chelsea News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the We Ain't Got No History Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Chelsea news from We Ain't Got No History