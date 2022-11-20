Palmeiras reject £40m bid from PSG for Endrick

It has started. The sweepstakes for the hand of young Endrick have begun in earnest, with PSG making the first big move and trying to beat the likes of Real Madrid and Chelsea to the punch. But PSG’s bid, reported as £40m, has been turned down by Palmeiras, who certainly would be quite foolish to accept the opening offer in what is expected to be an all-out bidding war for the 16-year-old’s services.

Endrick’s father, Douglas Ramos didn’t confirm the bid amount in a recent interview, but did confirm that PSG left empty-handed after initial talks.

“There are clubs from several countries that are interested, but the only one that has sat down with Palmeiras was PSG. They talked, made proposals, but Palmeiras refused. They saw that Endrick could still give Palmeiras a lot.” -Douglas Ramos, Canal do Nicola via Evening Standard

Endrick played only a small part in Palmeiras’ title-winning campaign in Brazil this season — 7 appearances, 3 starts, 3 goals — but will be certainly expected to have a bigger role in the next couple years before he turns 18 and can actually move to Europe. Of course, he will probably agree a transfer and pre-contract with some team well before then, with potential transfer fees as high as £60m being thrown about.

Chelsea are still set to be in the thick of this race (or so they say). PSG may have made the first move, but it’s all about who makes the last one.