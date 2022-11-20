With Christian Pulisic’s future somewhat uncertain at Chelsea, we are apparently “weighing up” a potential move for Leon Bailey as replacement, at least according to the Daily Mail.

Pulisic has a little over 18 months left on his contract, but there’s been steady noise about him leaving for the past year already. And there’s been no talk at all of him extending his contract, which isn’t really surprising considering that he hasn’t been able to nail down a starting spot for the last couple seasons.

Bailey meanwhile has been in decent form this season after an injury-filled first season for Villa, despite the team’s struggles, chipping in with 3 goals in 11 Premier League starts. Those are not overly impressive numbers, but the 25-year-old winger has been on our radar for a decade, since he was a teenager just starting to make his way into European football from Jamaica. He would eventually land at Bayer Leverkusen and earn a £25m move to Villa last year.

While this sounds like little more than idle chatter, Pulisic’s future is indeed up in the air, and a replacement will have to be found, either in the transfer market, the loan army, or the Academy.