Chelsea are one of the teams expected to be fighting it out in the Battle of Bellingham this coming summer, with Europe’s top clubs all probably set to vie for the highly coveted midfielder’s signature.

Meanwhile, the 19-year-old just keeps getting better, having evidently added goals to his game now as well — 9 in 19 this season already eclipsing his career high, set last season, by 50 per cent.

Borussia Dortmund’s expected asking price is set to start at an eye-watering €150m, as per Bild’s latest quota-filling report, though that number isn’t actually new. Reports earlier this season from the likes of The Athletic already pegged the price of this business at that level.

Pretty much any and every top team should be or will be keeping an eye on things, with Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, and Real Madrid perhaps the front-runners — though we were said to be playing catch-up already, whatever that may mean, a few weeks ago.

“In all honesty I’m not thinking about anything like that [the transfer rumours]. You [the media] will be angry with me as you won’t get a headline, but I’m just focused on the next games with Borussia Dortmund. I’m not even thinking about the World Cup. I’m trying to win games with Borussia Dortmund and then we’ll see what happens.” -Jude Bellingham; source: Metro

At the end of the day, Bellingham, like Erling Haaland or Jadon Sancho or Kai Havertz or Eden Hazard or any other highly coveted player before him, will have his pick among all the mouth-watering offers from all the big teams. May he choose wisely and Chelsea-ly.