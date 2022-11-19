After all the drama this summer about potentially leaving, Memphis Depay ended up staying with Barcelona, but has ended up barely featuring. Granted, he’s been dealing with a hamstring injury for the past few weeks, but even before then, he’s collected just barely over 130 minutes across three appearances.

Combined with his contract still expiring at the end of the season, Memphis’s time in Barcelona appears to be ending, clearly. And since that departure seems a foregone conclusion, Barca are hoping to get at least a few pennies out of the situation by letting him go in January for a token fee.

That token fee, according to Diario AS (via Sport Witness) is just €5m — quite the discount on the £25m Manchester United once paid to PSV for his services. The report claims that Chelsea were already interested in Memphis in the summer, but while he refused to leave back then, he would be “open” to doing so now (especially as we can still offer Champions League football while Barca, LOL, can’t). That said, the report makes no claim as to whether Chelsea would be at all interested in rekindling our supposed interest, but the inherent assumption is that we would, which seems like a bold assumption indeed.

All that said, it seems premature to write off Memphis at just 28, so if he wants to come over for a few months, it wouldn’t be the worst signing we will have made in the last eleven years.