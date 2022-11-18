Édouard Mendy focused on World Cup but will be hoping for more games at Chelsea

Édouard Mendy has lost his place as the starting goalkeeper at Chelsea this season, and while he has played a few games recently, that was more due to Kepa Arrizabalaga’s foot injury than any other factor. And unlike when Mendy was injured earlier this season and Kepa stepped in, there are currently no significant concerns over Kepa’s overall form, style, or confidence.

So, as unthinkable as that may seem, Mendy may not be at Chelsea next season. Not long ago, he looked like he’d be our forever goalkeeper. Things change quickly in football indeed.

But of course that could yet mean that the pendulum swings back the other way soon, so Mendy’s not quite ready to call it a day at the Bridge just yet. But he’s not likely to be happy with sitting on the bench for much longer either.

“I’m in Qatar first and foremost to represent my country and to put everything on the line so that we play a successful tournament. “What will happen afterwards with the Blues, we will see. The season is still very long. Recently I got a few games again. One thing is for sure: I will continue to give my all with the hope of getting more playing time again.” -Édouard Mendy; source: wettbasis via Metro

Until then, Mendy’s certainly got plenty to focus on at the World Cup, with Senegal (now officially without Sadio Mané) taking on Qatar, Ecuador, and the Netherlands in Group A.