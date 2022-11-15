Cristiano Ronaldo made himself once again the center of the football world’s attention this weekend, and while the reaction to his interview has been almost universally negative — and rightly so — he remains one of the most famous and marketable athletes in the world, which could always sway some team owner to do something silly. (And he’s probably still capable of scoring the odd goal or two.)

And there’s perhaps a non-zero chance that Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly would be one of those people — the bookies’ certainly believed this would be a profitable idea to give good odds on — having previously been (reportedly) interested in signing the 37-going-on-7-year-old, only to drop that interest at Thomas Tuchel’s behest.

Fortunately, Graham Potter and Tuchel do have a few things in common, one which is not wanting to sabotage their own teams by signing Cristiano Ronaldo “at this stage of his career”. This might seem an obvious stance, but I’m happy to see the obvious get pointed out in this case.

According to multiple reports, including from the Guardian and the Daily Mail, Chelsea have shown “no indication” of wanting to make a move, with Graham Potter “unenthused” by this idea.

Thank [FUN].