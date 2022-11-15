Things can change very quickly in football, and 12-18 months can be practically an eternity. For example, while 2021 was a peak year at Chelsea, 2022 (especially after the FIFA World Club Cup) has been nothing but downhill, on the proverbial opposite side of that apex.

And that’s true not just collectively but in several individual cases as well, including 2021 UEFA Goalkeeper of the Year, the Champion of Europe, Africa, and the World, Édouard Mendy, whose storybook career, from the unemployment line to the Champions League, has taken a gritty-reboot turn amid all the other drama going on. Thanks to a combination of injury and form, he’s lost his place to the goalkeeper he once replaced, Kepa Arrizabalaga, and even if Kepa’s month of October turns out to be a flash in the pan, Mendy’s not looked comfortable at all this season — even (and especially) before Graham Potter’s arrival.

And so, while a few months ago we were talking about a potential contract extension, the latest rumors, such as from the Daily Mail, are about Mendy’s future at the club being “thrown into doubt”. We’re not talking immediate future (i.e. nothing expected in January), but by the summer, an exit may be in the offing. He will have just two years left on his contract, while the Mail also propose that Graham Potter will look to continue Chelsea’s trend of becoming a more expensive Brighton by “raiding” his former club for goalkeeper Robert Sánchez.

Meanwhile, Chelsea also have Gabriel Slonina waiting in the wings, not to mention our own Cobham-grown prospects like Nathan Baxter, Jamie Cumming, etc. At the same time, Kepa has 3.5 years still to go on his record deal. So it’s not hard at all to see a potential exit for Mendy next summer.

Football comes at you fast.