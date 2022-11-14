The battle lines are slowly being drawn in the “Battle of Bellingham”, slated for next summer’s transfer window, though as it sometimes (often?) happens in such cases, the groundwork laid in the months preceding will decide the ultimate winner. (See: Eden Hazard in 2012 or Erling Haaland in 2022.)

Along those lines, Bellingham’s current employers, Borussia Dortmund, are hoping to receive some clarity soon, with their CEO urging the 19-year-old to make up his mind soon.

“After Qatar, we’ll have a discussion about what Jude actually wants. He should just tell us whether he wants to stay or leave. If the really big clubs are involved, then we can’t afford to have a fight financially”. -Hans-Joachim Watzke; source: Bild TV via Evening Standard

BVB had been hopeful of getting to agree one more contract with Bellingham, but that’s looking increasingly unlikely.

Meanwhile, Europe’s elite are massing at their borders, ready to launch when the signal’s given. Chelsea may be playing a bit of catch-up in this €150m game, but nothing’s decided yet.