The transfer race for the latest footballing prodigy out of Brazil is starting to heat up, with all of Europe’s biggest and richest teams looking to convince 16-year-old Endrick to choose them. Chelsea are supposedly in the hunt as well, and according to the latest missive from The Times, are very much “pushing hard” to win his signature and beat out the likes of Real Madrid and PSG in the process.

Part of our big push, as per the report, was a recent meet and greet at Cobham, wherein we trotted out one of our biggest trump cards as well, Thiago Silva. The legendary Brazil national team captain presumably put in a good word for us with the youngster as they “spent time” together. In fact, Chelsea are now said to be “confident” about “being in the race”, which is a sentence that starts out very promising but ends up ringing rather hollow. But I guess it’s better to be in the race than to be out of it! Can’t win it if you’re not in it!

Regardless of who wins, Endrick won’t be able to join them until his 18th birthday, though he can agree a pre-contract well before then (just as Vinícius Jr and Rodrygo did with Real in recent years).