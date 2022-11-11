 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Paul Winstanley resigns Brighton position ahead of expected Chelsea move — report

Recruiting the recruiters

By David Pasztor
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Chelsea v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League - Stamford Bridge Photo by Ian Walton/PA Images via Getty Images

Paul Winstanley, who was rumored a couple weeks ago to be joining Chelsea’s revamped recruiting department, has reportedly resigned his current position at Brighton & Hove Albion, who, in turn, have placed him on gardening leave — i.e. he must now face a mandatory cooling off period before taking a new job.

The length of this period is unclear, though The Athletic assure that talks over “Winstanley’s switch to Stamford Bridge in a director of football-type job are expected to reach a successful conclusion”. The specific length of the gardening leave could be one of the things under discussion between the two teams, in terms of any compensation that may or may not be needed.

Winstanley had been the Head of Recruitment at Brighton for the past 7.5 years, following previous jobs at Derby County and Wigan Athletic. It sounds like he would be taking a similar role here, as we continue to revamp everything behind the scenes, including with recent arrivals Joe Shields (co-director of recruitment) and Laurence Stewart (technical director).

More From We Ain't Got No History

Chelsea News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the We Ain't Got No History Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Chelsea news from We Ain't Got No History