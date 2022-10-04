Chelsea and RB Leipzig have reportedly agreed the transfer of Christopher Nkunku, which is supposed to take place next summer. At least that’s what the rumors and reports say.

Officially, there’s nothing happening (yet), and neither Graham Potter or RB Leipzig head coach Marco Rose were willing to divulge anything useful when asked about it today.

“It’s speculation, we don’t comment on it. We don’t care, we don’t care.” -Marco Rose; Source: Metro

Care to elaborate, Potter?

“I don’t speak about players that are not Chelsea players. If you want to ask about Chelsea players, I am happy to speak about them.[We] get linked with a lot of players and there are a lot of names out there [...] but I will speak about Chelsea players and not comment on anyone else” -Graham Potter; source: Football.London

Well fine. We can look at the lack of an outright dismissal from either side if we need a bit more confidence in these intriguing reports, but either way, we’ll have to keep waiting until Nkunku is ours ... or is not!