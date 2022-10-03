Having beaten out all the competition and agreed a pre-contract with Christopher Nkunku and an associated transfer commitment with RB Leipzig — which will result in the 24-year-old forward moving to Chelsea next summer “barring any major hitches” — we’re now apparently looking to pull off the same trick with one of his other highly coveted current teammates, Joško Gvardiol.

The Telegraph’s report claims that Gvardiol’s release clause “is thought to be” only €50m, though just as in Nkunku’s case, we would pay over that amount to secure his signature early. Chelsea reportedly bid as much as €90m for Gvardiol in the final days of the summer transfer window, but the 20-year-old was never likely to leave just then and would instead sign a new long-term contract with Leipzig. But he recently hinted at some potential transfer activity in the near future, which could prove prophetic should we indeed manage to pull off this “double raid” on Leipzig.

Oh my!