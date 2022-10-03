Christopher Nkunku’s secret not-so-secret medical has now turned into a secret not-so-secret “pre-contract agreement” as well as a secret not-so-secret transfer “commitment” with RB Leipzig.

Basically, we’ve agree a future transfer with RB Leipzig, and a future contract with Christopher Nkunku. That future is next summer, when all this will come into effect. It’s unclear if there will be a more official word on all this than media reports — I would assume yes, but we’ll see.

As per The Athletic, we’ve committed to a transfer fee “in excess” of the €60m release clause that Nkunku’s contract will have next summer, paying the additional amount in order to secure the transfer ahead of everyone else. We did all this without a permanent sporting director still, presumably with Todd Boehly still pulling the strings as we speak.

Nkunku scored twice this weekend to give him 8 goals in 12 appearances this season. He’s the real deal. (Timo Werner also scored twice, giving him 100 career Bundesliga goals. Congrats, Timo!)

In any case, hopefully all this secret not-so-secret bit of business will become very much not secret soon enough.