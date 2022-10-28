Real Madrid, Chelsea, Liverpool linked to motivate Bruno Guimarães contract talks at Newcastle

Bruno Guimarães was the first marquee signing of Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund for Newcastle United, and nearly twelve months on, with over four years still left on his contract, the 24-year-old midfielder is apparently already looking to extricate a bit more money from that bottomless well. (As they all should.)

Recent reports out of Brazil have indicated that he’s looking to become their highest paid player, “with a wage in the region of £200,000-per-week”, and to help motivate that along, a steady flow of transfer rumors have followed. Real Madrid were first. Chelsea came next. Liverpool are the most recent.

Silly Season never sleeps.

Chelsea’s supposed interest is backed by the uncertainty surrounding the futures of N’Golo Kanté and Jorginho: as things stand, neither will be here next season. That might change, but at the moment, that’s not really looking likely for either. In some ways we’re due for a refresh at the position anyway, so Bruno’s unlikely to be the first name linked in the next many months — though many others will probably be more serious than this bit of classic agenting.