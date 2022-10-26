 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Michael Edwards not joining Manchester United or Chelsea, remains on sabbatical — report

By David Pasztor
2018 Liverpool Players’ Awards Red Carpet Arrivals - Anfield Photo by Peter Byrne/PA Images via Getty Images

Rumors in the last couple days have linked Michael Edwards with a potential opening at Manchester United, but it would appear that those were little more than idle speculation. The former Liverpool sporting director remains on sabbatical, just as he was when he rejected Chelsea in the summer.

In fact, according to Sky Sports, the links to United are just “fiction” — unlike the “CEO of football” offer and talks with Chelsea, which did apparently did pique his interest, but did not work in terms of timing.

With Chelsea set to make multiple new hires in the (hopefully) near future as we rebuild the technical and recruitment operations at the club — including a technical director and perhaps as many as three new people in player recruitment — we may yet hold out hope that Edwards changes his mind sooner rather than later, which may mean Todd Boehly staying on as (interim) sporting director in the meantime.

