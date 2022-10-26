Rumors in the last couple days have linked Michael Edwards with a potential opening at Manchester United, but it would appear that those were little more than idle speculation. The former Liverpool sporting director remains on sabbatical, just as he was when he rejected Chelsea in the summer.

In fact, according to Sky Sports, the links to United are just “fiction” — unlike the “CEO of football” offer and talks with Chelsea, which did apparently did pique his interest, but did not work in terms of timing.

Manchester United do like Michael Edwards, but he is not close to joining. Edwards has made no decision on his next role and is keeping all options open. Nothing is imminent (even with a view to next summer). — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) October 25, 2022

With Chelsea set to make multiple new hires in the (hopefully) near future as we rebuild the technical and recruitment operations at the club — including a technical director and perhaps as many as three new people in player recruitment — we may yet hold out hope that Edwards changes his mind sooner rather than later, which may mean Todd Boehly staying on as (interim) sporting director in the meantime.