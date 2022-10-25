 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Chelsea ‘exploring’ January loan options for Gabriel Slonina — report

By David Pasztor
MLS: International Friendly-Club Leon vs Chicago Fire FC Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

Chelsea goalkeeper of the future Gabriel Slonina unsurprisingly looks set to go out on loan in January, when the transfer window opens, following his move to the Blues from the Chicago Fire. Slonina has been training with the club for the past week, since the conclusion of the MLS regular season, but that’s only a temporary arrangement.

According to the Evening Standard, options around Europe and “particularly the Championship” are being explored, though a loan back to the Fire for the 2023 MLS season hasn’t yet been ruled out either — though the Fire already have a ready-made homegrown replacement for him in fellow 18-year-old Chris Brady.

The report adds that there isn’t a whole lot of urgency to finalize a deal, which is just as well since the transfer window is still a whole lot of weeks away. Slonina also has an outside shot at the USMNT squad for the World Cup, but definite not a whole lot, so he’ll probably just get to go on vacation for a bit — and maybe a bit more training and attending Premier League matches.

Photo by Robin Jones/Getty Images

