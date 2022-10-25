Chelsea’s restructuring is slowly starting to take shape, and while no official announcements or appointments have been made yet, we have a third name reportedly set to join the new-look recruitment and technical setup — following the rumored and expected appointments of Christopher Vivell (from RB Leipzig) and Joe Shields (from Southampton).

According to The Athletic, Chelsea have an agreement in place with AS Monaco technical director Laurence Stewart to join the club in an unspecified role, though presumably something similar to whatever he’s doing currently. Unsurprisingly, Stewart has connections to both Red Bull and Manchester City, with prior stints at both organizations that Chelsea’s new owners admire and keep poaching from. Stewart was the Head of Scouting at RB Leipzig from 2018 to 2020, the Global Head of Scouting for Red Bull from 2019 to 2020, and Head of Performance Analysis at City from 2014 to 2016. He’s also held positions at Everton, Hull City, and the England national team.

So, plenty of relevant experience, it would appear.