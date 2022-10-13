Jorginho still ‘prioritizing’ Chelsea renewal over all other options

Jorginho’s ever talkative agent, João Santos revealed to TuttoMercatoWeb that his main client’s priority remains to renew with Chelsea, which is in line with all the noises we’ve heard from the midfielder’s camp over the past few months. The 30-year-old’s contract is up at the end of the season, and while he will be able to talk to other teams in January, right now Chelsea are the only team he wants to talk to.

“His contract is expiring in June but our priority is to negotiate with Chelsea, so we are on it.” -João Santos; source: TMW via Fabrizio Romano

The agent was recently spotted in Barcelona, but he played that off as just business as usual. Just doing his job — which involves not just Jorginho of course.

That said, Chelsea appear to be in no hurry to extend Jorgi’s contract at this moment, with the focus on younger players both in terms of new contracts or transfers.