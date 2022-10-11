Having already secured the futures of Reece James and Armando Broja with new contracts this season — as well as that of Harvey Vale and Lewis Hall — the next big item on Chelsea’s contract-agenda is Mason Mount. And now, according to the London Evening Standard, the club have started official talks with the 23-year-old Academy star, who has less than two years left on his current deal.

Mount was not in the best form at the beginning of the season, but has picked up the pace in the last few games under new manager Graham Potter. His two (beautiful) assists in our 3-0 win over Wolves on Saturday were a good reminder of his class at (still) such a very young age.

Negotiations might take a while since Mount apparently wants to focus on the World Cup, but once that competition is done, we will likely have the new long-term contract done as well.

(Ed.note: and if not, Chelsea supposedly have identified AS Roma’s Lorenzo Pellegrini and Villarreal’s Yeremy Pino as potential replacements, though that sort of talk is just pure speculative rumor-mongering.)