Chelsea, Charlton Athletic agree deal for Mason Burstow

Chelsea have beaten out strong competition for highly rated teenage striker Mason Burstow, agreeing what looks like a sign-and-loan-back deal with Charlton Athletic in the dying hours of the January transfer window.

Charlton manager Johnnie Jackson just about confirmed the deal after his side’s 2-1 win tonight, a game which did not feature the 18-year-old who was busy discussing terms with the Blues instead.

“So Mason was in the squad but things developed late – so he went off to have discussions. That was just a few hours before kick off. I believe that a deal is very close and that he will be coming back on loan to us. Great that the club and the chairman has got a deal he is happy with. But also we get the player back as well. “[He’s] someone we love here and I’m really fond of him. I love his attitude and he is still so young. I’m really enjoying help him develop and giving him the opportunities he has had so far. Pleasing, if we do manage to get him back on loan, that I can continue to help that development. Hopefully send him to Chelsea an even better player than he is now.” -Johnnie Jackson; source: London News

Burstow has ... burst-on ... to the scene this season in South London, scoring 6 goals in 14 total appearances (including League One, FA Cup, and EFL Trophy). He’s been on trial at Chelsea before, and is someone whom we’ve kept a close eye on.

Chelsea have had Burstow in on trial in the academy a couple of times in previous years but have always retained an interest and have watched him very closely during his breakout 21-22 season. https://t.co/HhvNJeIc80 — Chelsea Youth (@chelseayouth) January 31, 2022

The deal is not yet official, but should be soon.

Chelsea bid was said to be “substantial”, though we’re talking relative terms here for a promising teenage talent, so it’s probably not very substantial at all.