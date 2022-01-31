Desperately linking Dembélé

UPDATE: Barcelona are trying to find money to sign Aubameyang from Arsenal, and that’s also keeping these Dembélé stories alive. Even Spurs were linked!

Barcelona president Joan Laporta on Aubameyang: “It seems that we will pull it off [Aubameyang deal]. Ousmane Dembélé? Various solutions have been proposed, the last one depends on whether the player accepts it, it is to go to an English club”, he told Mundo Deportivo”. #FCB — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 31, 2022

The rumor mill is absolutely refusing to let go of this Ousmane Dembélé nonsense and let it die a peaceful rumor-death, even if sources close to the player keep insisting that he will be staying with Barcelona until the end of the season — and to that effect, showed up as usual for training this afternoon. Mundo Deportivo (via Sport Witness) even tried to get him to talk at the training ground, but the 24-year-old just chose not to address any questions about his future.

While most sources are running the narrative in this direction, ABC Deportes had made a claim earlier about a deal being 99% done with Chelsea instead, and that story has now reached the English media as well, with the likes of the Metro, the Star, and the Mail picking it up. That story seemed already debunked back in Spain, but that part got lost in transit.

Sky Sports are now even claiming that we’ve made yet another “enquiry” after PSG passed at Barca’s ridiculous €20m demand, but it sounds like nothing in the situation has actually changed, so the answer we got back was the same as well — i.e. nothing to see here now, as before, and we should have moved along a long time ago (and revisit this in the summer potentially).