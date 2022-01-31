Harvey Vale has been involved at every level of football from U18 to U23 for the Chelsea Academy this season, and he’s also made his senior debut for the club, adding two more appearances to his name already. And he could be in line for further minutes in the second-half of the season, with another early-round FA Cup match coming up, as well as the Club World Cup over the next couple weeks.

And it sounds like his involvement could even ramp up from there, with The Athletic reporting today that Thomas Tuchel “wants the option of using him more in the second half of the season” — and has therefore ensured that the 18-year-old will not be leaving on loan this transfer window. David Ornstein’s report claims that Huddersfield Town, who are set to sign Tino Anjorin on loan, had first made a loan bid for Harvey Vale instead.

As also pointed out by the report, Vale’s maiden professional contract has 18 months left to run, and any first-team involvement will be most helpful in convincing him to sign a nice long-term deal, talks for which began in October and are currently ongoing once again.