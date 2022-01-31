Official: Tino Anjorin joins Huddersfield Town on loan from Chelsea

Anjorin’s a Terrier for the rest of the season, as expected following reports earlier last week. Both Huddersfield Town and Chelsea have now confirmed the news.

This time last year, Tino Anjorin was knocking on the Chelsea first-team door under Frank Lampard, and while he impressed incoming new head coach Thomas Tuchel, he would not be able to add to his five first-team appearances. A bit of bad luck in the summer then prevented him from having the opportunity to impress a la Trevoh Chalobah, all of which led to a lofty loan to Lokomotiv Moscow, who seemed to hype him up even more than the most optimistic fan of the Chelsea Academy.

Anjorin would make just 9 apperances (3 starts), scoring one, for Lokomotiv before suffering a broken metatarsal and returning to Chelsea for treatment. Meanwhile, Lokomotiv director Ralf Rangnick left the club as well, joining Manchester United instead, effectively also ending Anjorin’s loan.

The 20-year-old now joins fellow loanee Levi Colwill at Huddersfield, who are pushing for promotion from the Championship.

Good luck, Tino (and Levi)!