Frank Lampard has reportedly agreed a 2.5-year contract to become the new head coach of Everton Football Club, and while not yet officially announced (maybe tomorrow?), he’s been busily assembling his backroom staff, targeting at least two current Chelsea coaches, both of whom were part of his staff when he was here.

However, while it sounds like Joe Edwards will indeed be joining Super Frank up north, Anthony Barry will not be. According to multiple reports, such as the Guardian and the Liverpool Echo, the former Wigan man has “decided to stay put” despite recent “positive talks” with Everton.

Am hearing #CFC assistant coach Anthony Barry has held positive talks with Everton. Attended Tranmere v Forest Green yesterday but was not main purpose of the trip. Lampard really wants him. Source describes situation as a win-win whether he stays or goes. — Simon Johnson (@SJohnsonSport) January 30, 2022

That’s certainly great news for us if true. Barry has been credited with improving our set pieces first and foremost over the past 18 months, while garnering plenty of praise for his quality and methods of work, attention to detail, and a keen eye for scouting the opposition from Lampard, Tuchel, and many others along the way.

Instead of Barry, Lampard has apparently turned to Paul Clement, the long-time Chelsea and Ancelotti assistant, who’s been out of a job since getting the sack at Cercle Brugge twelve months ago. For Lampard’s sake, I hope Clement does agree as he’d be a tremendous asset with his vast experience and proven quality.