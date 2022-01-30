It continues to look like Kenedy will be Chelsea’s emergency solution to our depth issue at left wing-back, with the 25-year-old recently recalled from his loan at Flamengo and now seemingly set to stay with the club — despite plenty of initial reports to the contrary.

To wit, Chelsea have reportedly rejected an enquiry from Leeds United for the former Brazil youth international, and with a little over 24 hours left in the transfer window, it seems unlikely that the situation would change — either with Kenedy leaving or, first and foremost, Chelsea bringing in somebody else. (Emerson was recently spotted vacationing in the French Alps, for example.)

#LUFC enquired about #CFC Chelsea forward Kenedy (similar profile to Minamino) but deal has not progressed ahead of deadline. They are in market for a No2 gk still — Mike McGrath (@mcgrathmike) January 30, 2022

Kenedy has made 27 appearances for Chelsea since joining in 2015, the last of which came over four years ago, in the FA Cup third round replay win over Norwich City in 2017-18. While nominally a winger, he’s mostly played as a left wing-back for us and it sounds like that trend will continue. He has 18 months left on the contract extension he signed last summer.