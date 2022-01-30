Tino Anjorin has been recovering from a broken metatarsal at Chelsea for the past couple months, but it looks like he will not be going back to Lokomotiv Moscow to finish out his loan — Lokomotiv have long passed on their £17m buy-option as well, probably right when their sporting director Ralf Rangnick decamped for Manchester United.

Instead, according to multiple reports today, Anjorin will be joining Huddersfield Town on loan for the rest of the season. He was briefly linked with Southampton, but Saints will be made to wait with their attempts until the summer, just as in the case of Armando Broja.

The 20-year-old Anjorin arrived at Lokomotiv with great expectations and good intentions from all around, but the man billed as the “next Kevin De Bruyne” by Rangnick will now head to West Yorkshire to join fellow Chelsea loanee Levi Colwill and help the Terriers’ promotion push — they are currently 7th, just outside the playoff spots in the Championship.