The January transfer window is open, which means that any player in the last six months of their contract can begin talking to teams outside the Premier League. And that means it’s decision time for Antonio Rüdiger. Will he do a Thiago Silva and sign an extension? Or will he make the jump to one of Europe’s other elite teams, most of whom are watching the situation with great interest, and some of whom are reportedly making moves already.

According to Sky Sports, all four of Real Madrid, PSG, Bayern Munich, and Juventus are “in talks” with Rüdiger’s crew, while Manchester United are also in the picture through the Ralf Rangnick connection, though they’d have to wait until the summer to actually try their luck.

Sky’s report does not make any claims about any of these teams’ chances of actually getting Rüdiger’s signature, but talks between Chelsea and Toni have been nonexistent since he knocked back our lowball offer in the fall so that would have to change as well if we are to keep him beyond this season.

It should be noted that the latest reports from Spain have poured some cold water on Real’s intentions with Rüdiger, which is certainly a change from what’s been rumored before over the past few months. And surely Chelsea could easily outbid any pay packet from Bayern or Juventus, which would then leave just PSG.

Decisions, decisions...