Official: Thiago Silva extends Chelsea contract!

Amidst all our usual “chaos and crisis™”, whether it be our floundering results which saw us lose our first position, or Lukaku’s floundering mouth, which saw us lose our proverbial heads, here is finally a little bit of good news!

Thiago Emiliano da Silva has extended his contract by one year and will now stay at Chelsea until at least the end of the 2022-23 season.

While Thiago Silva extended his contact not too long ago, just 6 months ago in fact, which saw him extended as per the option agreed when he signed as a free agent for Chelsea from PSG — who thought the only way they could win the Champions League was by getting rid of Thomas Tuchel and Thiago Silva. A bold strategy, to be sure. Let’s see if it pays off. (Narrator: It didn’t pay off.)

While Thiago Silva may not be the young, swashbuckling centre-back that he used to be, he is still an amazing presence in the dressing room and can certainly hold his own on the pitch against any opponent.

In fact, his presence in the dressing room may even continue long after his playing days as he has been taking coaching courses as well! Maybe in the future, we can have a coaching team comprising of only centre-backs who have donned the Chelsea badge, right, JT?

Hopefully, Chelsea are able to get back on track this season and Silva is able to lead us to even more glory as we try to get back to our dominant ways, as we so often have been since the arrival of Tuchel and Thiago.