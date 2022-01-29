Andreas Christensen looked irreplaceable for a hot minute — well okay, maybe most of 2021 — but he’s played in just 8 of our last 19 games, dating back to mid-November, starting just 6. And while he’s had to deal with an injury as well as a case of COVID-19, head coach Thomas Tuchel admitted that the shift had also had something to do the contract situation and Christensen’s reluctance to sign an extension.

And that situation has seemingly not changed, and even the previous confidence of possibly finding an amicable resolution has drained away — with the likes of Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund supposedly knocking on his door. Joining them are Bayern Munich, according to recent rumblings from Germany, although like all others so far, they’ve yet to be able to meet Christensen’s demands, which may be as high as almost triple his current salary, but certainly at least double.

Sky Germany claim that the 25-year-old is on €5m a year right now, and that we’ve offered him €7.5m, but that he wants €10m — though others have that demand as high as £12m (€14.4m). Either way, we’re not close.

Will anyone be able to meet Christensen’s demands or will he eventually have to relent? Being a free agent does put him in an advantageous position to maximize these offers, but he does have to be careful of pricing himself out of the market completely.

Incidentally, Bayern’s intentions have increased in this regard because of Niklas Süle’s apparent decision to leave the club this summer. Süle has been repeatedly linked with Chelsea over the years, and could, in turn, present an attractive defensive signing for us.