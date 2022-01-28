Official: Crewe Alexandra sign Tariq Uwakwe from Chelsea

Chelsea youngster Tariq Uwakwe has left the club for good, with Crewe Alexandra announcing the 22-year-old’s signing today on an 18-month contract.

London-born Uwakwe had been with Chelsea since the U9 levels, and was training with the first-team earlier this season at times but without ever officially making his senior debut for the club.

He spent last season on loan at Accrington Stanley in League One, which is the level where Crewe play at as well. He scored 4 times in 21 appearances for Stanley, which was the only loan assignment of his Chelsea career.

️ Crewe Alexandra are thrilled to announce the signing of Tariq Uwakwe from Chelsea FC.



Let's go, @Tariq_uwakwe ❤️#CreweAlex — Crewe Alexandra (@crewealexfc) January 28, 2022

Uwakwe is a versatile (attacking) midfielder, able to play just about anywhere across the pitch. He had made just seven appearances this season for the U23s however (scoring once, in our EFL Trophy Second Round match against Forest Green) and has been looking for more consistent (first-team) football.

Hopefully he will find at Crewe, who are currently struggling in the relegation zone of League One, with just 5 wins from 27 games played.

Best of luck, Tariq!