Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhüttl made it very clear recently that they are more than happy to take players from “big” teams’ academies, offering them clearer and easier pathways to senior football, and right along those lines, there are multiple reports today linking them with Chelsea prospect Tino Anjorin.

It’s unclear as yet what sort of deal Southampton may be exploring, or if indeed it is for this window or the summer. Saints already have Armando Broja on loan, so they cannot take another Chelsea player on loan at the moment. There are reports of them wanting to engineer a club-record 25m deal for Broja, and thus free up that loan slot in the process, but Chelsea don’t seem willing to make any decisions in his situation until the summer (nor should we).

As per @AdamNewson, Southampton are interested in buying Tino Anjorin. Could end up being one for the summer rather than now - Chelsea prefer a loan and Saints already have Broja. Anjorin is almost fit again and open-minded.



More here #CFC https://t.co/NDJC2sxyG1 — Liam Twomey (@liam_twomey) January 27, 2022

Chelsea had been willing to agree to a buy-option for Anjorin with Lokomotiv Moscow back in the summer, but with Ralf Rangnick gone to Manchester United from the Russian Premier League side, and Anjorin himself currently recovering from a major injury (broken metatarsal), it’s unlikely that he ever goes back to Moscow (to finish his loan), let alone for good.

Anjorin supposedly also has loan interest in him from Championship clubs.