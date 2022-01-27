Not News From 2017: Chelsea make ‘enquiry’ for Alex Sandro — report

Chelsea’s left back situation remains unresolved beyond sadness and rejection — i.e. Kenedy (sad to be back from Flamengo) and Emerson (Lyon rejecting at least three attempts at a recall) — but if some reports are to be believed, we’re not completely resigned to that.

As per yesterday’s Gazzetta dello Sport (via Sport Witness), Chelsea have made an “enquiry” for Alex Sandro and while it’s not specified what sort of enquiry that may have been — loan? transfer? butt-dial? accidental Instagram like? — apparently Juventus haven’t yet said no.

Alex Sandro is of course a very familiar name in the Chelsea rumor mill, dominating a large part of the summer of 2017 for example, but it seemed like that ship had sailed a long time ago. And it’s probably still not going coming back, even if the now 31-year-old left back has just 18 months left on his contract. To his credit, he’s remained a steady first-team presence at the Bianconeri for the past seven years, having amassed over 250 appearances in total for the club.

While I don’t think we’re in any danger of this bit of speculation coming true anytime soon, with the wing-back situation remaining unresolved in the final week of the transfer window, is it perhaps time to swallow sadness, and send some faxes?