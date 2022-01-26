The rumor-mongers down in Spain — and there are more than I’d ever care to count, to be sure — spun themselves into overdrive on Tuesday, tripping over each other to be the ones to definitively claim that César Azpilicueta has definitely agreed a definite contract with Barcelona.
Azpilicueta is “all but done” and already “can be considered a Barcelona player”, and all that jazz.
And while that may turn out to be true eventually — especially if Barca are indeed willing to offer a multi-year contract to a player who will be 33 by the start of next season (age is but a number, right?) — for now, there is still nothing definitively decided.
That’s the word from closer to home, with The Athletic’s Liam Twomey reporting no new developments in this situation for at least a week, when we last looked at the Azpilicueta dilemma.
And until that changes — and at least until the end of the season — we can continue to count on Captain Dave to give it his all, just as he has 456 times already.
Barcelona are interested in Cesar Azpilicueta but despite fresh reports in Spain suggesting he’s agreed to join them on a free transfer this summer, I’m told nothing is decided about his future. He wants to meet with Chelsea #CFC— Liam Twomey (@liam_twomey) January 25, 2022
Loading comments...