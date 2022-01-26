The rumor-mongers down in Spain — and there are more than I’d ever care to count, to be sure — spun themselves into overdrive on Tuesday, tripping over each other to be the ones to definitively claim that César Azpilicueta has definitely agreed a definite contract with Barcelona.

Azpilicueta is “all but done” and already “can be considered a Barcelona player”, and all that jazz.

And while that may turn out to be true eventually — especially if Barca are indeed willing to offer a multi-year contract to a player who will be 33 by the start of next season (age is but a number, right?) — for now, there is still nothing definitively decided.

That’s the word from closer to home, with The Athletic’s Liam Twomey reporting no new developments in this situation for at least a week, when we last looked at the Azpilicueta dilemma.

And until that changes — and at least until the end of the season — we can continue to count on Captain Dave to give it his all, just as he has 456 times already.