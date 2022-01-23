Southampton have made their intentions very clear with Chelsea loanee Armando Broja, and their charm offensive to keep the 20-year-old striker beyond the current season is already in overdrive.

But even if Saints are confident in reaching a successful conclusion to their pursuit, Chelsea are not willing to enter into any such talks right now. According to Goal, the Blues will “defer any transfer talks until the summer”, which should put us in a better position in terms of negotiating leverage — be that over a possible transfer fee if should it come to that, or any sort of future considerations, such as a buyback clause.

After all, there is no need to rush into anything, for either Chelsea or Broja himself for that matter. The young striker, who played very well against Manchester City and even saw a goal ruled out (correctly) for offside in a hard-fought 1-1 draw yesterday, remains fully focused on the tasks at hand rather than getting too distracted by all this transfer talk.

“Obviously, like I said before, it’s an amazing club, amazing players, people, so I’m around good people and I’m enjoying my football. I’m happy with the opportunities that I’m getting and trying to help the team out.” -Armando Broja; source: Football.London

Broja was making his tenth start in the league last night; he’s scored in five of those ten starts. Certainly not bad for a debut campaign, and plenty of promise to build on. Whether that’ll be at Chelsea soon, later, or never, remains to be seen.