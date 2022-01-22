Dylan Williams confirms he’s signed for Chelsea from Derby County

Following strong rumors from earlier this week, young left back Dylan Williams has broken the news himself of signing for Chelsea, “one of the biggest clubs in the world” in his words.

The 18-year-old revealed the news on his own Instagram account. So far, neither Derby County nor Chelsea have actually confirmed it, but it’s probably safe to say that it’s happened. (And there might not be a big announcement since he’s just 18 and headed, at least initially, into the Development Squad.)

He captioned his post with a thank you to Derby County, while expressing his delight at coming to Chelsea and getting started as soon as possible.

“Wow. I am absolutely delighted to have signed for one of the biggest clubs in the world. Thank you so much for everything the staff and players have done @dcfcofficial. I cannot wait to get started @chelseafc.” -Dylan Williams; source: Instagram

Williams had been pressed into first-team service at Derby County thanks to their dire financial situation, which will be helped a little bit by the small transfer fee that Chelsea will have paid for this transfer. He had made eight appearances on the season, four starts.

Welcome, Dylan Williams! Hopefully we get to see you in the Chelsea first-team at some point, too!