Borna Sosa spent his 24th birthday hearing about rumors linking him with Chelsea and Inter Milan, both of whom “would like to” sign him, apparently.

That’s mainly according to Sky Deutschland (via Fussball Transfers), who unfortunately quickly add that Sosa’s current team, Vfb Stuttgart do not have any intention of letting him go, especially with just ten days to go in the January transfer window, and have set a minimum hands-off asking price of €30m. While Chelsea could surely afford that, reports this month have made it pretty clear that we’re not looking to spend big right now even if we’re facing the prospect of not having Ben Chilwell for at least the rest of this season.

Sosa has emerged as the clear first-choice on the left flank for Stuttgart whether in a four (last season) or three (this season) at the back, and has also made his international debut for Croatia last year (after a brief dalliance with Germany). Having come through the Dinamo Zagreb academy, Sosa has been with Stuttgart since 2018 and is apparently very good at delivering crosses to big and tall center forwards.

This seems little more than idle speculation generated by throwing darts at names on a wall, but we can at least add his name to the other unlikely potential signings this month, such as Ajax’s Nicolás Tagliafico, or Eintracht Frankfurt’s Filip Kostić.

