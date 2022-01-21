Chelsea, Derby County agree transfer fee for young left back Dylan Williams

Chelsea appear to be ready to finally sign a left back this transfer window, but at least on the surface of it, it looks to be a move aimed at bolstering the ranks of the Development Squad rather than the first-team. After all, as we’ve seen during this ongoing left back crisis, we don’t really have a ready-made young star at the position, unlike in recent years at right back (James, Lamptey, Livramento, etc.).

The player in question is 18-year-old Dylan Williams, a Derby County youth product who made his senior debut last season and has added eight first-team appearances this season, including six in the Championship.

Time for this to change, but it is sounding very unlikely that Chelsea will be able to recall Emerson. Lyon unwilling to budge as it stands. Chelsea in talks with Derby over Dylan Williams, but 18yo Derby left-back is a signing for the academy #cfc — Jacob Steinberg (@JacobSteinberg) January 21, 2022

County boss Wayne Rooney has confirmed that they have accepted a bid for the youngster.

“I‘ve spoken with the administrators, who are working very hard to get everything sorted. I’ve been assured that no one will leave without my say-so. “We’ve agreed a fee with a Premier League club for Dylan Williams — I couldn’t stand in the way of his opportunity.” -Wayne Rooney; source: Derby County FC

Dylan Williams is a fine prospect. Direct left-sided player in all phases at Derby in various age groups, productive in attacking areas (+ finisher), has done very nicely too when playing first-team in a young Derby team. Clear option for LWB in the Dev Squad if deal is done. — Chelsea Youth (@chelseayouth) January 21, 2022

While not confirmed that the agreed fee is with Chelsea, that’s reportedly very much the case. Presumably we won’t have to wait too long to finalize it either.

Derby have struggled with their finances this season (well, for many seasons), and that has certainly played a role in this situation as well.