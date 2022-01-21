 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Chelsea, Derby County agree transfer fee for young left back Dylan Williams

By David Pasztor
Derby County v Blackpool - Sky Bet Championship - Pride Park Photo by Bradley Collyer/PA Images via Getty Images

Chelsea appear to be ready to finally sign a left back this transfer window, but at least on the surface of it, it looks to be a move aimed at bolstering the ranks of the Development Squad rather than the first-team. After all, as we’ve seen during this ongoing left back crisis, we don’t really have a ready-made young star at the position, unlike in recent years at right back (James, Lamptey, Livramento, etc.).

The player in question is 18-year-old Dylan Williams, a Derby County youth product who made his senior debut last season and has added eight first-team appearances this season, including six in the Championship.

County boss Wayne Rooney has confirmed that they have accepted a bid for the youngster.

“I‘ve spoken with the administrators, who are working very hard to get everything sorted. I’ve been assured that no one will leave without my say-so.

“We’ve agreed a fee with a Premier League club for Dylan Williams — I couldn’t stand in the way of his opportunity.”

-Wayne Rooney; source: Derby County FC

While not confirmed that the agreed fee is with Chelsea, that’s reportedly very much the case. Presumably we won’t have to wait too long to finalize it either.

Derby have struggled with their finances this season (well, for many seasons), and that has certainly played a role in this situation as well.

