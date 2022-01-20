Not that long ago, Malang Sarr was said to be “desperate” to leave Chelsea in January, and go out on loan again to ensure proper playing time. At the time, he was barely involved.

But the young defender who turns 23 in three days has become a first-team regular in recent weeks, at one point starting four in a row including the showdown at Manchester City. While some of that involvement has been because of injuries to others, given the way this season has gone, it’s unlikely that we won’t have to deal with more injuries, isolations, and just simple fatigue still going forward. Sarr’s versatility, being able to play as center back or left back is another positive factor that he can provide.

Unsurprisingly, it seems now that he won’t be going anywhere this month. Foot Mercato’s latest claims that Chelsea are not planning on letting him go, despite interest from West Ham, Everton, Newcastle, Leicester City, and AS Roma.

Chelsea’s search for solutions to our injury problems has not gone well so far this month, but at least we’re not weakening the squad by jettisoning necessary depth.