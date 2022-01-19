Barcelona-based media, first and foremost Diario Sport — for whatever that’s worth, which may not be much — appear convinced that Andreas Christensen will end up a Blaugrana player before long, and their latest report claims that a decision in that regard is “imminent”.

As we know, Christensen’s out of contract at the end of the season, which means he’s free to discuss terms with other teams starting this month. Barcelona have been linked for a while, and Sport claims that talks are now “very advanced” though not finalized by any means. Apparently it’s Barcelona themselves who are holding up the deal, but a “final decision” is expected “in the coming days”.

Sport’s report do not elaborate on what’s factoring into said decision, but it’s probably safe to guess that it would have to be something financial. In fact, Mundo Deportivo (via Inside Futbol) claim that Christensen’s “financial demands” have made Barcelona “wary” of signing him, even on a free transfer.

It was a similar story for the 25-year-old with his apparent Chelsea agreement earlier this season, so we’ll see who blinks first and whether his agents can work something out without alienating all suitors. Bayern Munich and three unnamed Premier League teams are also said to be keeping an eye on Andreas.

UPDATE: Borussia Dortmund may be out as well, also due to financial concerns, as claimed by transfer truther Christian Falk.