I didn’t know I needed to worry about this and thus need this reassurance, but the Daily Mail have seen fit to give it anyway, which is awful kind of them, really, especially in these hard and confusing times which we’re living in these days.

According to their report out of the blue, Marcus Bettinelli will stay a Blue ... “for now”. And “for now” apparently means not just the rest of the season, but for the remaining 18 months of his contract.

Well there’s a load off my mind!

The 29-year-old backup-to-the-backup at goalkeeper has, not unexpectedly, made just one appearance so far this season, starting our FA Cup third round match earlier this month. Presumably his second appearance will follow in the fourth round match coming up in a couple weeks in early February.

All joking aside, Bettinelli has stepped into Willy Caballero’s third goalkeeper role with seemingly the requisite amount of aplomb and teamwork, and does provide options going forward in case of injury or a summer transfer (say, if Kepa leaves to be the No.1 elsewhere, as has been rumored a few times).