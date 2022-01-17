Up to this point, the interest from Emerson to return to Chelsea to deputize for the injured Ben Chilwell was said to be just about as low as Lyon’s interest in letting him return to Chelsea, but according to the latest reports out of France, our loanee might be changing his tune.

As per RMC Sport, Emerson is “no longer insensitive” to our calls and would in fact prefer to return to Chelsea. The report does not provide any specific reason for Emerson’s change of heart, though it does add that the 27-year-old will comply with whatever Lyon decide. The struggling Ligue 1 heavyweights have made it pretty clear that they aren’t going to entertain our requests — despite a bit of financial compensation thrown in for our own player! — so the ultimate outcome of this situation may not change, but there may be enough of an opening for us to work with.

In the meantime, Chelsea have recalled Kenedy from Flamengo, but he’s seen basically as a last resort right now. We’ve also been linked with Layvin Kurzawa, among others, but no solution more favorable than Emerson has presented itself thus far.