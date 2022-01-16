Chelsea were briefly linked with Layvin Kurzawa in the summer of 2020, before we ended up signing Ben Chilwell (great decision!) and PSG ended up giving Kurzawa a new four-year contract (not-so-great decision!).

While Chilwell has become one of the best left backs the world, the 29-year-old Kurzawa has fallen completely out of favor with Mauricio Pochettino at PSG, having played just nine (9) minutes all season — and that at the start of August. PSG have been actively trying to jettison his contract, finding no takers thus far. But with Chelsea in need of a left back due to Chilwell’s long-term injury, it was surely just a matter of time before their two stories intersected each other once again.

And that time is now, with Foot Mercato claiming that Kurzawa has been offered to Chelsea and RMC Sport running with the reverse order, of Chelsea “initiating first contacts”. Sky Sports have picked up the latter, claiming actual “interest”. Fabrizio Romano, of all people, has thrown his support in the former’s corner however that “there’s nothing serious or advanced” and certainly “no negotiations”, which no one had claimed but now is part of the narrative in a sort of ironic rebound.

It’s probably safe to say that we’re not looking to rehabilitate Kurzawa’s career, though he could fit our supposed intention to look for a potential loan solution rather than anything more permanent, and he did play a fair amount under Tuchel at PSG after all.