Sergiño Dest has ‘no intention’ to leave Barcelona despite potential Chelsea interest

Sergiño Dest has made just two appearances for Barcelona since the legendary Xavi took over as head coach in November, and while the young USA international has been injured and has also tested positive during that time, his future at the Blaugrana isn’t looking too bright at the moment. In fact, he was completely left out of the matchday squad against Real Madrid in last night’s Supercopa semifinal, even, despite at least making the bench over the weekend.

With Dani Alves (also) returning and Barca said to be lining up Ajax right back Noussair Mazraoui as his successor, Dest looks to be surplus to requirements. In turn, he’s been linked with both Bayern Munich and Chelsea in recent weeks, though his agent (who’s also a former Bayern director) claims there’s nothing to those stories at the moment.

“He has no intention of changing clubs [and] I am quite skeptical about a possible move to Bayern this summer.” -Michael Reschke; source: BILD via Barca Blaugranes

Presumably Dest has a similar attitude towards Chelsea, even if the Blues might see him as an “interesting proposition”, as claimed by Matt Law in his most recent report in the Telegraph. The 21-year-old’s ability to play both on the right (natural) and the left side could make him very useful indeed, especially with Reece James still facing several weeks out, Ben Chilwell lost for at least the season, and our main solution to all that being to pay actual money to have last season’s third-choice left back, Emerson, come back to us.

Barcelona are said to be open to a potential deal for Dest, though they would prefer cash now rather than later (i.e. a simple loan is probably off the table).