Official: Jamie Cumming joins MK Dons on loan after recall from Gillingham

Young Chelsea goalkeeper Jamie Cumming has joined MK Dons on loan for the rest of the season, following his recall from Gillingham. Both teams are in League One, but separated by almost the entire table with Gillingham sitting second bottom and MK Dons challenging for the top in fifth.

The 22-year-old had been a mainstay for the Gills, and one of the few standouts on a team mired in a relegation battle and probably headed for the drop. In fact, as mentioned in MK Dons’ announcement, he leads all goalkeepers in England’s top four divisions with 96 saves — and that’s despite Gillingham conceding 38 goals so far this season.

This new assignment will likely present him with a few different challenges as they look to earn promotion to the Championship.

“I am really excited. This is a great opportunity for me at a Club with great ambition and I am looking forward to helping the team as much as I can. “Both my spells at Stevenage and Gillingham were great for my development but this felt like the right next move for me in my career, especially with the way the team likes to play – it will give me an opportunity to show a side of my game that I would say is a strength. “Playing competitive football week in, week out is what is all about. The pressure of having to get three points is something I thrive on and hopefully I can help this Club do a lot of that and achieve its goals for this season.” -Jamie Cumming; source: MK Dons

Good luck, Jamie!