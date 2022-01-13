Recently crowned Chelsea centurion Ruben Loftus-Cheek has played an unexpectedly big (and certainly most welcome) part in our season thus far, notching his 20th appearance last night, thanks in large part to injuries as well as poor performances from some of those initially ahead of (or next to) him in the midfield pecking order.

But whether this resurgence will continue and even translate to a sustained run at the club beyond this season remains to be seen, especially as he will have just two years left on his contract in the summer. Ruben has been good, even great at times, but has lacked consistency and has not hit the heights projected for him just a few years ago, before his Achilles tear. Of course, he is still just 25 — well okay, almost 26 — with plenty of career left ahead of him, but it’s also a crowded midfield at Chelsea, with more options set to come in next season, be they from the Loan Army, the Academy, or the transfer market.

One possible alternative for Loftus-Cheek could be Juventus, who, according to Gianluca Di Marzio, have put him at the top of their midfield shortlist, should they find themselves in need of one now — say, if Arthur Melo leaves the club (perhaps to Arsenal?) — or later, if they try rebuilding again after back-to-back disappointing seasons.

Ruben had been linked with AS Roma earlier this season as well, while Maurizio Sarri’s Lazio might be keeping an eye on things as well. This is all quite speculative right now, but could be worth keeping an eye on during a transfer window.