Andreas Christensen is one of several key defenders on the team without a contract for next season, and unlike in the case of Antonio Rüdiger, the situation appears to be developing not in our favor.

While a few months ago it looked like Christensen would be the likelier of the two to stay, that was before he walked back on an apparent agreement with the club, with the two sides playing hardball ever since. That impasse had reportedly alerted Barcelona, which seemed more speculative than actually true, but now also Borussia Dortmund, which seems much more realistic.

Reports from Germany overnight claim that BVB are in fact pushing “intensively” for a deal with the 25-year-old, who’s able to discuss terms with clubs outside the Premier League since he’s in the final six months of his contract. BVB may not be able to play with the “big boys” normally when it comes to finances, but since Christensen would be a free transfer, they would be able to give him higher wages than they could otherwise.

There are apparently other “top clubs” involved as well, which isn’t surprising given Christensen’s excellent 2021, both individually and collectively with Chelsea.