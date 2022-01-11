It would appear that our first, second, and third options to solve the left back question for the second half of the season are Emerson, Emerson Palmieri, and Emerson Palmieri dos Santos, with Chelsea apparently “re-doubling” efforts to get our loanee back from Olympique Lyonnais.

That’s the latest out of France tonight, as relayed by Get French Football News, adding that Lyon are in turn targeting PSG outcast Layvin Kurzawa, who’s played a grand total of nine (9) minutes this season.

Chelsea are re-doubling their efforts to recall Emerson from his loan spell at Lyon - OL have re-initiated contact with PSG left-back Layvin Kurzawa, according to L'Équipe du Soir. — Get French Football News (@GFFN) January 10, 2022

Emerson certainly hasn’t found minutes wanting at Lyon, having played just about every single one available to him since joining in the summer transfer window, making it perhaps fairly likely, even, that Lyon would exercise their €15m buy-option at the end of the season — though those things are never guaranteed, especially in today’s economic conditions. Because of the buy-option however, and the €500k loan fee, some sort of financial compensation will have to be agreed in addition to getting everyone involved onboard with a potential recall.

Emerson, who did sign an extension before heading out on loan, had hardly played last season for Chelsea, especially outside of Cup games. But Tuchel’s been saying all sorts of nice things about him, while scrambling for any sort of alternative to an overworked and often underwhelming Marcos Alonso, including the likes of Reece James (who’s now also injured), Callum Hudson-Odoi, Saúl, or even Timo Werner ... so perhaps where there is a will, there is a way to get this done.