Following a month of rumors and even a claim from the Hungary national football head coach Marco Rossi that center back Attila Szalai is not only set to sign for Chelsea in January, but that it’s practically a “done deal”, Fenerbahce have seen it fit to release an official statement denying any such things.

“The allegations regarding the transfer of our player Attila Szalai, which have been made public in the last few days, based on foreign press and social media, do not reflect the truth. “Our club has not made any transfer negotiations regarding our successful football player Attila Szalai. Our player continues his work completely concentrating on the goals of our team. “We present this to the public.” -Fenerbahce SK official statement

Fener’s statement follows a similar report from Chelsea insider Matt Law of the Telegraph as well, so either both sides are trying to hide this behind an obvious veil, or there’s in fact nothing at all to this thing.

My guess is the latter, but we’ll see soon enough if there’s any real substance to any of this.